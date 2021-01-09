The Speaker, Plateau House of Assembly, Abok Ayuba, has joined other Nigerians to celebrate the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen on her 62nd birthday.

Ayuba in a goodwill message by his Press Secretary, Bulus Atang on Saturday in Jos, described Tallen as an Icon, astute politician of repute and an outstanding administrator.

The speaker said that Tallen had served and is still serving the nation with an uncommon sense of patriotism and unwavering commitment.

“Plateau people are blessed to have a goal-getter and a development enthusiast like Dame Pauline Tallen.

“She is a worthy daughter and ambassador of Plateau and a nationalist, considering her unprecedented scorecards of selfless service,’’ he said.

He further described the minister as a shining light of the state and role model for an upcoming generation.

The speaker, on behalf of the leadership, members and staff of the assembly, prayed God Almighty to grant her more wisdom, good health, understanding and wherewithal to continue to serve God and humanity.