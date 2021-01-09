Nigerians in the Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), Singapore Chapter, has advised Nigerians at home to be innovative in harnessing the abundant natural resources in the country to tackle the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Vice President of the organisation, Dr Jonathan Obaje gave the advice.

Obaje, a Biomedical Research Scientist, said it had become important for Nigerians to be innovative in order to be able to cope with the changes in the world brought on by COVID-19.

“We are blessed with natural resources in Nigeria, which some of us in Singapore import, including the water that we drink.

“Meanwhile, in Nigeria, we are blessed with human and natural resources.

“Let us be innovative. Beyond COVID-19, nations that will pick up, individuals that will pick up, will pick up based on innovation.

“So, COVID-19 is no more an excuse for being left behind in the new world.

“Whether you are an information technologist, a farmer, or a civil servant, get yourself together and get positive about life in 2021,” he said.

He advised people to learn new skills, develop new ideas, and to be physically fit through regular exercise.

He also said that eating natural foods would help boost immunity against coronavirus infection.

Obaje, also a chartered chemist of the UK Royal Society of Science/Chemistry, advised Nigerians to shun negative thoughts but to always think positive.

He is currently the chief executive officer of a transdermal drug delivery research company in Singapore.