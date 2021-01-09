Mrs. Moyo Thomas, the lady at the center of the infidelity and paternity allegation against Adam Nuru, the Managing Director of First City Monument Bank, who is now on leave, has broken silence.

The allegations were raised by a group of people, who identified themselves as friends of the deceased.

According to the group, Moyo told her late husband that their two kids belonged to her boss, Nuru. They also claimed that the trauma led to the death of Tunde.

However, in a statement titled “Tunde is the Father of My Kids”, Moyo debunked all of the allegations.

The former FCMB staff noted that she never told her deceased husband, Tunde, that he was not the father of her two children.

Moyo explained that she had decided to remain silent in the face of the heavy accusation of infidelity and alleged paternity scandal in order to preserve the memories of her late husband, who died on December 16, 2020.

“I have refrained from responding to this matter for various reasons, one of which is to preserve the memories of Tunde who departed to be with his maker on December 16, 2020. Memories, not only to me, but to his children, who are still young, and to everybody who had a relationship with him.”

According to her, “Just like any marriage, Tunde and I had a lot of differences in our marriage, some of which even led to police intervention. But I remain committed to keeping only positive memories of him.

“No one can ever understand what transpired between us or what each of us experienced in the marriage; like they say, it is he who wears the shoes that knows where it pinches. In all of it, I never for once wished him bad. His untimely and sudden death is still a shock to me as it is to many others,” Moyo stated.

Dismissing the reports on the alleged controversy over the paternity of her two children, Moyo said: “On no occasion did I ever tell him he was not the father of our two children. It is, therefore, deliberate falsehood and certainly malicious to allege and insinuate that I informed him that the children are not his.

“The children still bear his name. Only God knows why he died in an untimely period. It is not in my place, or anyone’s place to play God and talk with certainty as to the cause of his death, without proven medical facts.

“Despite our separation, we never allowed our differences to affect the relationships we respectively have with the children. He still had conversations with the children like any father will, up until his sudden and unfortunate death. It is quite sad and disheartening to see the pictures of these innocent children splashed all over the internet with very disparaging and weird comments.

“I do wish his family and friends the fortitude to bear the unfortunate loss and I ask that we all be allowed to grieve his loss in peace.”

Moyo, pleaded that the family be spared of further media exposure as they mourn the departed husband, ”He has now been laid to rest and we implore all a sundry to please respect our privacy and allow those grieving his loss, including the children and I, to do so in peace.”

However, friends of late Tunde Thomas, who came together as Justice for Tunde Thomas, said they have closed the campaign against Adam Nuru.

On Thursday, the group said it is moving on, having achieved its objective, with FCMB board asking Adam Nuru to step aside as it probes the matter.

The bank also immediately appointed an acting MD, Yemisi Edun.

“The forced exit of Adam Nuru from FCMB bank and the immediate appointment of another MD is the least and we have achieved that”, said the group, whose arrowhead is Akure lawyer, Bolanle Cole.

“What a way to end a career for Adam Nuru and this is just the beginning for him.

“The action by FCMB should bring closure to this case and it will always be a landmark reference”, a spokesman for the group wrote.