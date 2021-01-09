The All Progressives Congress (APC) said it plans to register 2 million members in Adamawa in the ongoing membership registration across the country.

Prof. Tahir Mamman, member of, APC National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee said this at a news conference on Saturday in Yola.

“We want to see at least two million residents of Adamawa as bonafide registered members of the APC in the ongoing membership registration.

“By God’s grace in 2023, it is going to be APC ‘SAK’ at all levels, Federal State down to Local Government Areas (LGAs),” he said.

Mamman said that the party had earlier planned Mega Rally in the state to receive prominent personalities who defected from other parties but had to cancel the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also speaking, Sen. Isiyaku Abbo, representing Yola North, who defected from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to APC said that his decision was based on the interest of the people, saying that he did not leave out of desperation.

Abo urged security agencies in the state to distance themselves from politics while performing their duties to ensure fairness.

Mr.m Ibrahim Bilal, the state APC chairman, urged party supporters and loyalists to ensure that they register in their wards across the state to ensure the success of the exercise.