Rosemary Adebutu, the wife of Chairman of Premier Lotto Chief Kessington Adebutu, popularly known as Baba Ijebu, is dead.

The Adebutu family is yet to issue any statement about the death, but Street Journal, who broke the news, reported that Rosemary died on Saturday morning from Covid-19 complications.

Rosemary is the mother of Temitope Adebutu whose controversial marriage to Jonwo, one of the sons of former president Olusegun Obasanjo, ended barely a year after.

She was said to be hale and hearty but suddenly developed a mild ailment with cold and malaria as symptoms, this weekend.

The ailment soon became severe and she was rushed to St. Nicholas Hospital, Lagos where she was confirmed: “brought in dead.”

Rosemary is now the second wife of the businessman to die within 3 years.

In 2017, the wealthy lotto magnate lost one of his wives, Olaide Abimbola Adebutu.

Olaide was laid to rest at the Ikoyi Vaults and Gardens.