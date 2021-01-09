Amina Mohammed-Baloni the Kaduna State Commissioner for Health has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mohammed-Baloni made the revelation on social media via her Twitter handle on Friday, in a series of tweets while noting that she has gone into isolation.

She wrote: “Following notification that I have tested positive for COVID-19, I have proceeded into isolation for the necessary treatment,” she said.

“I look forward to quick and complete recovery from this infection.

“I appeal to everyone to observe the simple public health measures and COVID-19 prevention protocols such as the use of facemasks in public; frequent washing of hands with soap and running water or use of sanitisers; and avoiding large gatherings or crowded places.”

This is coming weeks after the Mohammed-Baloni had expressed concern about the significant spike in cases in the state amid a second wave of infections.