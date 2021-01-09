Kaduna State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Amina Mohammed-Baloni has contracted COVID-19.

The commissioner confirmed this through her Twitter handle post.

Dr. Amina noted that she went into isolation after being notified of her status.

She however urged residents of Kaduna to continue to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

The commissioner’s post on Twitter reads: “Following notification that I have tested positive for #COVID19, I have proceeded into isolation for the necessary treatment.

“I look forward to a quick & complete recovery from this infection. @GovKaduna @DepGovKaduna @KadunaMOH @KadunaSPHCB @kadchma @KADHSMA https://t.co/Jq4ArITKjG

“I appeal to everyone to observe the simple public health measures & #COVID19 prevention protocols such as the use of facemasks in public, frequent washing of hands with soap & running water or use of sanitizers & avoiding large gatherings or crowded places. #TakeResponsibility.”