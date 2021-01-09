By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nollywood actor, Jim Lawson Maduike has reportedly passed away.

According to reports, the veteran actor slept and didn’t wake up the following morning. Another report claims that the Imo state thespian allegedly died after complaining of body pains at around 12 pm on Saturday, January 9, 2020.

Before his death, Maduike was a famous Nollywood actor, radio broadcaster, writer, voice-over artist, filmmaker and a television personality.

He joined the Nollywood movie industry in 2004 and has since acted in more than 150 movies.

Rest in peace Maduike