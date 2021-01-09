By Nicholas Obisike

Enugu State Government on Friday handed over a new 18-seater bus to Presentation Nursery and Primary School, Awgu, in fulfilment of its pledge to the school.

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had promised to give the school a bus during the Requiem Mass for those were killed in a road accident involving a bus of the school.

The accident occurred on Nov. 4, 2020, when the school bus was returning pupils to their homes after school hours.

Prof. Simon Ortuanya, Secretary to the State Government, on behalf of the governor, presented the bus to the Secretary, Enugu State Catholic Education, Rev. Fr. Ikechukwu Ani.

Ortuanya said that the gesture was in keeping with the governor’s commitment to providing succour to the masses and his concern for quality education.

Ani, on behalf of the school, the Catholic Dioceses of Enugu, Nsukka and Awgu, expressed gratitude to Ugwuanyi for all his interventions since the tragedy occurred.

The cleric noted that the governor went round to see survivors in the hospitals and also paid their hospital bills.

He added that Ugwuanyi was also present at the Requiem Mass to pay his last respect to the deceased, where he promised to give a new bus to the school.

NAN