By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

A Florida man caught on camera carrying a lectern at the United States Capitol during Wednesday’s riot has been charged and sent to jail.

Identified to be Adam Johnson, he has been charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

He was also charged with one count of theft of government property; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, the United States Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The 36-year old was booked into the Pinellas County Jail around 9 p.m. on Friday on a warrant from the U.S. Marshal’s office.

Johnson lives in Parrish, located in nearby Manatee County, and is married to a local physician and has five children according to local sources.

Similarly, the man seen sitting at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk has been arrested.

Identified as Richard Barnett of Gravette, Arkansas, he was seen in a viral picture displaying his feet up on the House Speaker’s desk during Wednesday’s Capitol riots.

The self-described “nationalist” has been charged with three federal counts for raiding the government building.

Prior to joining the Donald Trump mob, he went on several Facebook rants, including talks on his death.

He has been charged with entering and remaining on restricted grounds, violent entry, and theft of public property.