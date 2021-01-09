By Kazeem Ugbodaga
Tongues have begun to wag on social media after former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode announced the arrival of a new born baby on Saturday.
The question many people are asking Fani-Kayode is who is the mother of the baby?
The critic took to his twitter handle on Saturday with the picture of him carrying a new born baby, as he wrote: “Welcome to the world son! You are a great blessing. I am so happy and so proud of you.
“God bless and keep you now and always. You shall fulfill your purpose and achieve destiny.”
This guy,do you even know what is condom?
— Francis Essessien (@splitus0) January 9, 2021
Waye maman saa
— Surv. Ahmad Adra MNIS (@Ahmad_Adra24) January 9, 2021
Mbok is it the old wife or the new one because I no see the mother of the pikin for this pics bros femo I hail 🙋♀️ femo scorpion
— your akwa ibom girl#ENDSARS (@me66500203) January 9, 2021
You all should go mind your business how does that concern anyone who the mother is so he can not welcome a new born again because of tweeter warriors shame on you all that are so ungrateful here
— Naya Emmanuel (@NayaEmmanuel2) January 9, 2021
What do you think?