By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Dr. Stella Immanuel was unknown before July 28, 2020. She hits stardom that same day when she claimed that antimalarial drug, hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and antibacterial drug, Zithromax, were effective cures for coronavirus.

Immanuel, a Cameroonian who schooled in Nigeria and based in the US had led a group of President Donald Trump frontline doctors to Washington D.C. where she gave an impassioned speech testifying that the drug is efficacious. She claimed she had treated 350 patients in her clinic and called all doubters scientific fraud. The move was to lobby the Congress to buy Trump’s advocacy for hydroxychloroquine.

It was later discovered that she was being sponsored by Trump. She is a die-hard fan of Trump, which was why she promoted hydroxychloroquine like no one else did.

For months, Immanuel gained prominence because of her new found theory of hydroxychloroquine. Many in the Christendom bought her theory and supported her, even as far back as Africa and in Nigeria.

Immanuel is also a pastor and founder of a charismatic religious organization, Fire Power Ministries. She has often claimed that gyneacological problems like cysts and endometriosis were in fact caused by people having sex in their dreams with demons and witches.

She alleged alien DNA is currently used in medical treatments, and that scientists are cooking up a vaccine to prevent people from being religious, saying that the government is run in part not by humans but by “reptilians” and other aliens.

In the build up to the November 2, 2020 US Presidential election, Immanuel came out with a prophecy that God told her in June 2020 that Trump would win the election and return to the White House on 20 January, 2021.

As far back as August 2020, Immauel claimed that it has been prophesied that Trump would win the US presidential election, saying “Thinking to myself today. President Trump is going to win. I saw it and it has been prophesied. The loony left will need Xanax, Ativan or straight up haldol because they will loose their minds completely. Stock up on food, essentials and armo for storm before the calm.”

Thinking to myself today. President Trump is going to win. I saw it and it has been prophesied. The loony left will need Xanax, Ativan or straight up haldol because they will loose their minds completely. Stock up on food, essentials and armo for storm before the calm. — Stella Immanuel MD (@stella_immanuel) August 31, 2020

She added again on November 5, 2020 that “God told me June 9th that President Trump will be beaten and almost left for dead and we will pray and he will arise and get back to work. I posted it on Facebook June 11th.

“I am holding on to that and standing on my watch and fighting for this nation. Things will miraculously turn around and Trump will win and God will be glorified. I am not giving up so please don’t give up. Join me to fight for this nation. If you don’t know what to pray use the revival push for yesterday on my wall and pray along.”

Still hoping that the election of Joe Biden would be overturned divinely, Immanuel embarked on series of prayers to bind the demons trying to truncate Trump’s second term bid. She spoke again on 20 December, 2020, saying that “Today is day 134 of our prayer watch for the nation, our president and the election. It is not over. GOD showed me in June. Posted on Facebook. As we prayed I saw Donald Trump get up, stand taller, huge and got back to work.

“Just doing my part. I believe Donald Trump will be president. As we pray and judge the enemy. He will soon stand tall and huge. I’m not giving up. Join us daily on Facebook to pray. To war. Streaming live. God has not changed His mind. I trust God as my commander in chief. Don’t give up.”

In the midst of all these, Trump lost several court battles to void Biden’s victory at the poll.

The last straw that broke the camel’s back was when the Congress certified Biden’s victory at the poll. Trump had tried to use Vice President Mike Pence and some Republican Senators to discredit Biden’s victory. He even staged a coup, by inciting a mob to invade the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

When all failed, Trump finally accepted Biden’s victory and pledged a smooth transition. He, however, said he would not be at Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

Eleven days to go, what happened to Immanuel’s so called prophecy that Trump would be crowned on January 20, 2021?

What is clear is that Immanuel lied to the world in God’s name. God never told her Trump would win, if God had told her so, nothing could change the scenario. Immanuel is simply a liar.

The Bible says in Deuteronomy 18:22, “When a prophet speaketh in the name of the LORD, if the thing follow not, nor come to pass, that is the thing which the LORD hath not spoken, but the prophet hath spoken it presumptuously: thou shalt not be afraid of him.”

That is the case of Immanuel, she has spoken presumptuously when God told her nothing. Dragging God into politics is an aberration. Immanuel has certainly gone down with Trump and her popularity ends with Trump.