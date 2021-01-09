By Kazeem Ugbodaga
Dr. Stella Immanuel was unknown before July 28, 2020. She hits stardom that same day when she claimed that antimalarial drug, hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and antibacterial drug, Zithromax, were effective cures for coronavirus.
Immanuel, a Cameroonian who schooled in Nigeria and based in the US had led a group of President Donald Trump frontline doctors to Washington D.C. where she gave an impassioned speech testifying that the drug is efficacious. She claimed she had treated 350 patients in her clinic and called all doubters scientific fraud. The move was to lobby the Congress to buy Trump’s advocacy for hydroxychloroquine.
It was later discovered that she was being sponsored by Trump. She is a die-hard fan of Trump, which was why she promoted hydroxychloroquine like no one else did.
For months, Immanuel gained prominence because of her new found theory of hydroxychloroquine. Many in the Christendom bought her theory and supported her, even as far back as Africa and in Nigeria.
Immanuel is also a pastor and founder of a charismatic religious organization, Fire Power Ministries. She has often claimed that gyneacological problems like cysts and endometriosis were in fact caused by people having sex in their dreams with demons and witches.
She alleged alien DNA is currently used in medical treatments, and that scientists are cooking up a vaccine to prevent people from being religious, saying that the government is run in part not by humans but by “reptilians” and other aliens.
In the build up to the November 2, 2020 US Presidential election, Immanuel came out with a prophecy that God told her in June 2020 that Trump would win the election and return to the White House on 20 January, 2021.
As far back as August 2020, Immauel claimed that it has been prophesied that Trump would win the US presidential election, saying “Thinking to myself today. President Trump is going to win. I saw it and it has been prophesied. The loony left will need Xanax, Ativan or straight up haldol because they will loose their minds completely. Stock up on food, essentials and armo for storm before the calm.”
— Stella Immanuel MD (@stella_immanuel) August 31, 2020
She added again on November 5, 2020 that “God told me June 9th that President Trump will be beaten and almost left for dead and we will pray and he will arise and get back to work. I posted it on Facebook June 11th.
