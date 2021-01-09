The Lagos State Government, on Friday, advised transport operators to always check the temperature of commuters before carrying them.

On Friday, the Ministry of Information, led by the Director of Public Enlightenment, Toyin Adeni-Awosika, interacted with members of the public.

The public advocacy was done as a measure to curtain the second wave of COVID-19.

The official appealed to transporters to stop flouting physical distancing protocols relating to the number of passengers allowed in their vehicles.

The sensitisation team engaged citizens at markets, motor mechanic workshops, garages, and parks at Agege, Ojota, Ikeja, Ogba, Alausa Secretariat, and environs.

They addressed the people and obtained feedback. Education materials such as flyers and posters were distributed.

Adeni-Awosika stressed the need for adherence to guidelines stipulated by the government.

The director noted that authorities were concerned about the flagrant disregard by residents.

“People mingle without adherence to physical distancing, face masks are not worn in public places, while hand sanitisers are absent in most public and private institutions.

“Such practices expose individuals to COVID-19. Everyone must take responsibility to stop the spread of this deadly virus by obeying all guidelines. COVID -19 is real”, he said.