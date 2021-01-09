Twitter on Friday announced a permanent ban of outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump.

The popular social platform took the unprecedented step following the invasion of U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter said in a statement shortly after 6 p.m.

Five people were killed in the attack of a building regarded as the symbol of U.S. Democracy.

Trump has over 88 million followers on Twitter.

But often, he used the account to spread lies and conspiracy theories.

His behaviour got worse after the election, which he lost woefully to Joe Biden.

Trump kept writing lies about election fraud, which the court in 62 cases said has no basis in fact.

Twitter statement:

