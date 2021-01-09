Two suspects arrested in Bauchi over ritual killing of a little girl have been telling the police why they embarked on the dastardly act.

A news website, PRNigeria reported that the suspects, in an audio clip of the interrogation confessed that a marabou (native doctor) contracted them to bring the vagina of a little girl for ritual purposes for the sum of N500, 000.

The two suspects, Abdulkadir Wada, 19, and Adamu Abdulrauf, 20, made the confession during their interrogation by officers of the Bauchi State Police Command after they were arrested.

Speaking in Hausa, Wada, the chief culprit, said both he and his accomplice, Abdulrauf, had gone to Kwata, the area where the latter’s elder brother, who is married, is staying.

Upon reaching the area, they waylaid a little girl into an uncompleted building and strangled her to death.

“Abdulrauf then removed a knife from his pocket and cut off the girl’s private part. It was a marabout, who is now at large, that asked us to get him a female sexual part in return for N500,000,” he said.

On his part, Abdulrauf, denied killing their victim, saying: “It was Wada who came and met me in our house. He told me that he and one of his friend went to a spiritualist who promised them N500,000 if they bring a female vagina. But I told him I am not interested.

“So, I discussed with one of my friend called Musa who advised me to avoid Wada. The next day, while I was in my shop doing my mechanic work, I met Wada at the garage. He then gave me an amulet (charm), which I threw inside my pocket. Later on, we met and he asked me to accompany him to a place called Kwata.

“When we got to the area, we saw two young girls at a location. We stopped and called them. Wada now removed a handkerchief from his pocket and flashed it on the face of one of the girls. After the girl had slumped, he took her into an uncompleted structure, and removed her organs, as directed by the native doctor.”

Meanwhile, the Bauchi Police Spokesperson, DSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil told PRNigeria that the suspects would soon be arraigned in court after the completion of investigation.