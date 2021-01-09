By Mohammed Tijjani

Kaduna Commissioner of Police, Mr Umar Muri has ordered the immediate deployment of more operatives on Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway to tackle banditry and kidnapping in the area.

This is contained in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Jalige on Saturday.

Jalige explained that the deployment of personnel and logistics to the highway was in view of the recent upsurge in banditry, kidnapping, and other heinous activities in the area.

He said that the move would help restore public confidence particularly in the affected communities and among road users.

According to Jalige, conventional police officers, Police Mobile Force, men of Operation Puff Adder, the Anti-Kidnapping unit, and undercover operatives are among personnel deployed.

He explained that the carefully planned deployment would create a workable synergy between intelligence and striking units of the force to minimise the activities of the criminals on the axis.

“This will improve and make safe the socio-economic environment and activities for the teeming populace,” he explained.

He commiserated with the families of victims of armed robbery and banditry and prayed the Almighty God would grant them the fortitude to bear the losses.

He called for more support, saying that an operation of that magnitude may not be successful without the cooperation of the host communities, commuters, and other stakeholders.

“The command is calling on all and sundry to assist the Police in ensuring that criminalities are brought to the barest minimum not only along with Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway but the State in general,’’ he quoted the commissioner as saying.

NAN