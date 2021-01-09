Twelve Nigerians were reported dead Friday from COVID-19 complications, according to the latest report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The death toll was the second highest in a single day, since the pandemic landed in late February.

The highest single day death toll ever recorded was on 10 May, 2020, when 17 people died.

Eight states and the Federal Capital of Abuja accounted for the latest toll, which has increased Nigeria’s fatalities to 1,342.

Two persons each died in Lagos, Edo and Kano.

Kebbi, Abuja, Kaduna, Plateau, Oyo and Rivers reported one death each.

Lagos still has the highest death toll of 252, followed by Edo with 119.

Abuja has overall death toll of 107, Kano 70, Rivers 65, Kaduna 55, Oyo 54 and Plateau 46.

The highest single day death toll was one of the highlights of Friday’s report.

According to the NCDC, Nigeria also reported another high figure of new COVID-19 cases, 1,544 from 20 states and Abuja.

The national figure of confirmed cases is now 97,478 after 1,011,584 samples tested.

The number of the discharged also rose by 570, moving from 77,982 to 78,552.

“Our discharges today include 314 community recoveries in Lagos State, 158 in Kaduna State and 84 in Plateau State”, the NCDC said.

As in fatalities, Lagos also led confirmed cases, registering 739 cases.

Plateau, FCT Abuja, Oyo , Nasarawa and Rivers also recorded some high numbers.

Here is a breakdown

Lagos-739

Plateau-168

FCT-153

Oyo-91

Nasarawa-90

Rivers-80

Kaduna-35

Edo-33

Kano-29

Ogun-21

Delta-19

Sokoto-16

Akwa Ibom-11

Ebonyi-11

Enugu-10

Osun-10

Niger-9

Bauchi-8

Kebbi-8

Katrina-2

Taraba-1

97,478 confirmed

78,552 discharged

1,342 deaths