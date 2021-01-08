Crystal Palace winger, Wilfried Zaha, has given reasons why he stopped supporting Arsenal.

Zaha, who was linked with a move to the Gunners last summer, says he stopped supporting the North London side when he signed for Manchester United in 2013.

However, the Ivorian’s family still support Arsenal.

“I supported Arsenal when I was growing up, my whole family supported Arsenal, actually.

“It’s only when I moved to Man United that I stopped supporting anyone in general.

“I was still rooting for them [during my first spell at Palace], but when I went to Man United I feel like it’s a whole different mindset over there because you’re competing against these teams now, so you can’t be much of a fanboy like you were before, so that’s when my mentality changed,” Zaha said.