Nigerian rapper and make-up artist, Elohor Eva Alordiah, popularly known as Eva Alordiah has opened up on why she stopped making music.

The 32-year-old singer was at a time one of the most-listened-to Nigerian female rappers at some point in the country.

Eva Alordiah shared the stage with popular Nigerian artists and was on a track with the defunct P-Square before she stopped making music abruptly then moved to Ghana.

However, Eva has explained why she stopped making music after a fan asked.

“I still don’t know why you stopped making music,” the fan commented on her latest post on Instagram.

And Eva, who is also a writer responded, “I stopped to get back to my core essence. I stopped for me.”