Multiple award-winning and talented Nigerian singer, songwriter, and performer Simisola Kosoko, better known by her stage name Simi has vowed to deal with anyone who bullies her daughter Adejare.

The 32-year-old said this on Instastories on Friday.

According to Duduke’s crooner, she does not care if the person is two years old.

“Deja still has sometime before she goes to school, but I wanted to tell you down- if your baby is a bully pls don’t take him/her to Deja’s school.

“Because I will fight and also arrange boys to beat any thug that near my child. Be you two years old or more,” she wrote.

Simi and her husband Adekunle Gold welcomed their daughter Adejare in May.

They got married in a private ceremony in December 2019.