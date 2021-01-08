Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the State of Osun paid a working visit to the United Arab Emirates, UAE headquarters of the MGT Group — a multi-sectoral and multidisciplinary firm with patented technologies operating in several countries of the world.

The governor, accompanied by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Prince Abdullah Adeyanju Binuyo went on a trip to Dubai to seek partnerships with a team of investors in the health, water resources, tourism, and solid minerals sectors with a view to attracting investments to Osun.

The MGT Group had earlier followed news about Osun’s giant strides in the health sector and offered to invest in building a world-class specialist hospital and a medical diagnostic center in the State to complement the government’s efforts in boosting the sector through the upgrade of the over 330 PHCs.

The Founder and Chairman of the MGT Group, Ashok Puri, who received Governor Oyetola, also showed commitment in investing in Osun solid mineral asset.

He commended the Governor’s leadership style and his commitment to attracting investments to the State.

In his response, Oyetola expressed his administration’s readiness to attract investments in the State, stressing that the government would continue to provide an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

“We are in a hurry to develop Osun. We have demonstrated this in the last 2 years and we will not be deterred even by the setback COVID-19 pandemic poses, in fulfilling our mandate to the good people of Osun,” he added.