Betsy DeVos, Trump education secretary has quit, the second cabinet member to hit the exit door.

“”There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me,” she wrote in a letter to President Trump.

She described Wednesday’s assault on Capitol Hill “unconscionable for our country.”

“Impressionable children are watching all of this, and they are learning from us. I believe we each have a moral obligation to exercise good judgement and model the behavior we hope they would emulate.

“They must know from us that America is greater than what transpired yesterday, ” she wrote.

She was the second cabinet member to quit after Elaine Chao, the transport secretary.

Chao is also the wife of Republican senate majority leader Mitch McConnell.

On Twitter, Betsy is being roasted for quitting after Trump pardoned four guards of BlackWater International, indicted for the murder of 17 Iraqi civilians in 2007.

Blackwater is owned by Erik Prince, Betsy’s brother.

She was attacked for jumping out of Trump’s sinking MAGA ship too late

Wrote Nick Newman: DeVos endorsed the entire Trump agenda for four years and is leaving her job a few days early as some kind of bogus statement of principle. She enabled and abetted”.

“She served this fascist for 4 years and now she’s looking to save her reputation by taking a 2 week vacation”, wrote another critic, Ezra Levin.

“She literally destroyed schools but this was too far for her?”, said another.