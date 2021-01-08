Imam Abdulkareem Abdulkareem, Chief Imam of the Mopol 11 Base Mosque, Calabar, has advised the Muslim Ummah to amend their ways with Allah as death was inevitable.

Abdulkareem gave the advice during a special Jummat prayer in honour of the late Commissioner of Police in Cross River, Abdulkadir Jimoh, on Friday, in Calabar.

The Chief Imam said that according to the teachings of the Holy Prophet Mohammed, anytime a Muslim attended a funeral, it was an opportunity to amend his ways with his creator.

He noted that the late Jimoh was loved by everyone because he was a good man and a hard worker, but that all they could do for him was to pray that Allah should forgive his sins and protect the family he left behind.

Superintendent of Police, Yusuf Adamu, of the State Police Command, in his remarks, said the prayer was in special memory of the late police commissioner who contributed immensely to the development of security in the state.

“The service is organised to honour the late police commissioner for his effort in ensuring better security in the state and to ask God to grant him eternal rest.

“Although the late Jimoh will be greatly missed, the police is a regimental organisation and has a lot of intelligent officers that will continue from where he stopped.

“All the new police commissioner will need is the support of the officers on ground, for everything to work smoothly, in continuation of the legacies of the late police commissioner”, Adamu said.

Also speaking, Mr Lagbe Abdulrahaman, District Police Officer (DPO), Atakpa Police Station, said the deceased made a huge impact on the Nigerian Police, especially in Cross River.

“We all saw the reduction of kidnapping and cultism in the state, as the late Jimoh was in charge and everyone was happy. Jimoh made sure he clamped down on crime which the people can attest to,” he added.

The late police commissioner assumed the position in July 2020 and died on Dec. 18, 2020, at post.