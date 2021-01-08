Nigerian hip hop recording artist Onome Onokohwomo, better known by his stage name Yung6ix, joins forces with singer-songwriter Dammy Krane and Sinzu on his new single “Shole.”

The song was directed by Romance + Money.

Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel, popularly known as Dammy Krane, is a composer and performer. He signed a record deal with Hypertek Digital and 960 Music Group at age 20.

The 29 year old is most famous for his hit single “My Dear.”

Onokohwomo was born and raised in Warri, Delta State. He grew up as the oldest child in a family of five, and took a strong interest in music at a young age.

While a student at FGC Warri, he engaged himself in rap battles and developed a friendlier relationship with like-minded students, which led to the formation of the hip hop group G-Squad.

The group soon began performing at various talent shows in Delta State. Music remained their unmatched and true passion. In a 2012 interview with Thisday news, Yung6ix recalled, “My love for music was so deep and I just kept on going till it got to a level they had to accept me for who I am. Funny though, the first song I recorded at school was used with my WAEC lesson fee to pay for the instrumentals and remember always having to trek from school to studio for close to 2 hours or more.

“It was really tough back then at school too as we weren’t allowed to do our thing like we would love to but our passion just kept us going stronger & tougher.”