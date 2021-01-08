Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested one Mela Samaila, a former security guard at Grace Nations Church a.k.a Liberation City, for breaking into the church’s auditorium and stealing the offering box.

The Police Command, in a statement by its spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi on Thursday said the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the police at Ojodu Abiodun divisional headquarters from security men on duty at the church, at about 04:00am on Thursday.

According to her, the guards had reported that a thief scaled the fence of the church, broke into the main auditorium and carted away the church’s offering box.

Acting on the call, the DPO Ojodu Abiodun Division, Csp Eyitayo Akinluwade, quickly mobilized his patrol team to the scene, combed the area and succeeded in arresting the suspect with the help of the security guard on at the church and the offering box was recovered from him.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was once a security man in the church, but was relieved of his duty due to some untoward behavior.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward A. Ajogun has directed that the suspect be charged to court without delay as soon as investigation is concluded.