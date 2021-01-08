By Florence Onuegbu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called on Lagosians and Nigerians in general to always pray for the nation’s fallen heroes and security agencies.

Sanwo-Olu made the call on Friday, during a Special Jummat Prayer Session held at the Lagos State Secretariat Mosque, Alausa, to commemorate the Year 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration.

The governor was represented by the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi.

According to him, prayer was one of the best gifts that could be offered for the officers who paid the supreme price.

Gov. Sanwo-Olu urged the residents to always pray for the security agencies who were working hard to ensure continued peace in the country.

He commended the ability and capacity of the Armed Forces in combating crime in Nigeria.

Dr Sa’eid Ahmad, the Imam of the Lagos State Secretariat Mosque said that the security agencies were saddled with crucial responsibilities of looking after people to ensure the safety of lives and properties.

According to the Islamic scholar, the task of ensuring peace in the country is very difficult, especially when there are more lawbreakers than the law keepers.

Ahmad said that the issue of security was an arduous task and some people deny themselves of pleasure for some people to enjoy.

“My main message for uniformed and non-uniformed alike is that security, safety of lives and property is a collective responsibility of all.

“Each component of the citizenry has a role to play in helping the men and women charged with the official responsibility of security and safety to discharge their duties.

“While they are put on the forefront, facing the physical dangers and challenges of keeping us all safe and keeping the society staying stable and secured, citizens also have the joint responsibilities of as much as possible keeping the law, maintaining order and helping the official law enforcement agents whenever and wherever such assistance is needed,´´ he said.

The Commissioner for Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, thanked God for protecting the state, while also commending Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for appreciating the essence of security.

Odumosu said that the state government, since the commencement of the present administration, had committed a lot of resources into securing the lives of the public.

“We want members of the public to assist all the security agencies with maximum cooperation and with information, as these will assist us to police the state better and make the lives and property of law-abiding citizens to be better safe,´´ he said.

NAN