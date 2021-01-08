By Abankula

Lagos State University will not have a substantive vice-chancellor for now to succeed Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun on 11 January.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and visitor to the university today cancelled the ongoing process set up for the appointment of a substantive ninth Vice Chancellor of the University.

He further directed that a fresh process that would terminate in forty five days should commence immediately.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu’s decision on the cancellation came after a thorough investigation and stakeholders engagement, which were necessitated by various petitions against the selection process.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu was inundated with petitions arising from the selection process of the Vice Chancellor by the Governing Council.

“After a thorough evaluation and investigation of the various complaints, Mr. Governor, in his capacity as the Visitor to the University ordered the cancellation of the process,” he stated.

The outgoing Vice Chancellor, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun has also been directed by Governor Sanwo-Olu to convene an emergency Senate meeting for the purpose of appointing one of the Deputy Vice Chancellors.

The person to be appointed as acting vice chancellor must not be a candidate in the cancelled selection process.

fagbohun’s tenure ends 11 January.

The Governor further directed that, the Senate should select among its members, a pro tem chairman to superintend the meeting and conduct of election of Acting Vice Chancellor.