By Abankula

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, a.k.a RudeBoy said he has now tested negative, 11 days after contracting COVID-19.

He made this known on Instagram late Thursday.

“I’m better , stronger , tested negative after 11days”, he wrote, while also asking fans to take it easy in 2021.

“Happy new year all ❤️ 2021 pls don’t over hype it ohhhh 🙄 abeg …… just take it easy as it comes 😞 na over hype spoil 2020 “, he said.

Okoye had revealed his COVID-19 status on Tuesday, warning doubters that the virus is real.

ATTENTION!!! F*ck it !!! Covid is REAL !!! I know as typical Nigerian or African is very hard to believe 🤢🤢 some will say “experience is the best teacher 🚶🏿‍♂️🚶🏿‍♂️🚶🏿‍♂️ oh well , the experience and the teacher has visited me and they’ve been dealing with me for more than 10days now 🤢 sh*t is not funny ….. worst sickness ever!!! …… y’all better be careful out there 🙏❤️ if you like believe me , if you like don’t believe me 🤷🏾‍♂️ you can as well wait for your own experience by playing ignorance 🚶🏿‍♂️Goodluck 🚶🏿‍♂️God help us all”