Rivers State Executive Council has given approval for the construction of a new House of Assembly quarters in Port Harcourt at the cost of N10.1 Billion.

In a press Statement by Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant to Governor Nyesom Wike, the new legislative quarters which is expected to provide members of the State House of Assembly global standard accommodation is expected to be completed within 16 months.

The approval for the construction of the new legislative quarters was given during the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday.

Briefing journalists shortly after the Executive Council meeting, the Commissioner for Housing, Elder Chinedu Tasie, said the new Assembly Quarters will be built at the same old site that the former one was constructed.

Tasie explained that the project comprises of Thirty Two (32) number Four bedroom duplexes as against the other block of flats now considered to be obsolete.

The Commissioner for Housing said two rooms boys quarters will be attached to each of the duplexes.

According to him, other features of the new legislative quarters include a multipurpose hall, green area, security accommodation, guard office, gatehouses and network of roads and underground drainages.

“It has been awarded to an indigenous company, Lubriks Construction Company to undertake the project for a period of 16 months and the contract sum approved is N10.1 billion.”

The Commissioner of Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, said the approval for the construction is a further demonstration of government’s determination to ensure that the legislative arm in the State enjoys decent accommodation and to also boost the synergy that exists between the two arms of government.

“You will recall that in this State the relationship between the executive, legislature and the judiciary is one that is being celebrated across the country because of the leadership that his Excellency, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has given in the State. So, we are looking forward to a global standard accommodation for our legislators, which will help them in the legislative business in the years ahead.”