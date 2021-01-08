By Ibironke Ariyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has released the list of successful applicants in its ongoing recruitment exercise.

NDLEA spokesman, Deputy Commander of Narcotics (DCN) Jonah Achema, announced this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

Achema urged successful candidates to visit the agency’s website www.ndlea.gov.org for the list adding that those shortlisted had also been contacted via E-mail and SMS.

According to him, the candidates had applied for different vacancies, some of which were invited for job competency test.

“The affected candidates, numbering 5, 000, are to appear at the Agency’s Academy, Citadel Counter-Narcotics Nigeria, (CCNN), Katton-Rikkos, Jos, Plateau State for the screening and documentation exercise between January 10 and 23, 2021 at 0900 hours daily.

“The candidates are divided into four different groups for the screening, in adherence to the COVID-19 pandemic protocol.

“The order and schedule for the exercise according to the group into which the candidates fall are also indicated. They are expected to arrive a day ahead of their screening period,” said Achema.

He added that successful candidates were expected to be issued letters of appointment and documented immediately upon successful screening.

“Candidates are, therefore, to report for the screening exercise with their guarantors’ forms, originals and duplicates of academic credentials, birth certificate or age declaration and indigene certificates.

“They are also expected to come along with certificate of medical fitness from a government hospital as well as a pair of shorts, T-shirts, canvass and stockings,” the NDLEA spokesman said.

President Muhammadu Buhari approved the recruitment of 5,000 Personnel for the agency to boost its manpower in July 2019.

The process began in August 2019, while the aptitude test was conducted in December 2019 and January 2020.