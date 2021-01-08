Mr Daniel Deajir, Chairman of Buruku Local Government Area of Benue State is dead.

Gov. Samuel Ortom confirmed the death of the chairman in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Terver Akase, on Friday in Makurdi.

Ortom, in the statement, said Mr Deajir, who was elected chairman of Buruku Local Government Area in March 2020, died on Thursday evening at a hospital in Makurdi, he was aged 52.

He said that the death of the council chairman was “quite shocking and devastating.”

The governor described late Deajir as a gentleman and diligent administrator who was already making positive impacts in his stewardship of the local government area before his sudden death.

He said the demise of the Council Chairman was a terrible blow to the entire state.

Ortom condoled the government and people of Buruku, particularly the Deajir family over the irreparable loss, and prayed for the repose of his soul.