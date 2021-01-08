By Taiwo Okanlawon

Jennifer, sister of Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has shared a semi-nude photo of herself on Instagram.

The 21-year-old shared a picture of herself sitting as she posed for the picture on Thursday.

“Sparkle every single day✨ happy new year fam,” she wrote.

Reacting to the post, Nkechi said Jennifer used to be a shy type in front of the camera.

“I say make I just reach America come back, Fiam my sister @jenniferijeomasunday don turn Nudist🤦🏻‍♀️ see person wey dem dey beg to snap picture ooo😳 My question is**Who is the photographer 😡😡😡,” she wrote.