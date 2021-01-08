Workers of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), have suspended the industrial action they embarked on, on Thursday, January 5, 2021.

The workers commenced an indefinite strike over poor allowances and the fear of exposure to COVID-19 spread in the agency.

NIMC workers decided to put the strike on hold after a meeting with the Federal Government, where it was agreed that the demands of the employees would be addressed.

Asekokhai Lucky, the President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, NIMC unit, confirmed the suspension of the industrial action saying workers of the commission across the country will be contacted to resume work by Monday and proceed with the enrolment of Nigerians for their National Identity Numbers.