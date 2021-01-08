The Nigerian government said it may be left with no other option than to impose another round of lockdown on the country, if Nigerians refused to behave to contain the rising COVID-19 cases.

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha

said in Abuja that the Task Force is very concerned about the increasing daily numbers that we are recording.

“On the 6th of January 2021, we recorded 1,664 infections. This is yet another all-time high in Nigerian and we must all take full responsibility through compliance and vigilance.”

Also National Coordinator of the task force, Sani Aliyu, said the rising Coronavirus infections was a source of concern and might require a fresh lockdown.

“If these numbers continue to go up and we start having significant deaths, we will have no option. If we do not want to lock down, now is the time to make sure that we follow the non-pharmaceutical interventions.”