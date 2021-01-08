The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has released the list of successful applicants in its ongoing recruitment exercise.

According to a statement issued by NDLEA spokesman, Deputy Commander of Narcotics (DCN) Jonah Achema, on Friday, said those who scaled through should visit the agency’s website www.ndlea.gov.org for the list.

Achema also disclosed that those shortlisted have been contacted via E-mail and SMS.

“The affected candidates, numbering 5, 000, are to appear at the Agency’s Academy, Citadel Counter-Narcotics Nigeria, (CCNN), Katton-Rikkos, Jos, Plateau State for the screening and documentation exercise between January 10 and 23, 2021 at 0900 hours daily.

“The candidates are divided into four different groups for the screening, in adherence to the COVID-19 pandemic protocol.

“The order and schedule for the exercise according to the group into which the candidates fall are also indicated. They are expected to arrive a day ahead of their screening period,” said Achema.