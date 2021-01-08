Mr Bello Akoza, the Overseer of Ekye Development Area of Nasarawa State, has appealed to the state government to provide more police and other security agents on Idadu/Agbashi road of the area.

Akoza, while speaking with newsmen in Lafia on Friday, said that the presence of additional police in the area would help in tackling the security challenges facing the area.

He expressed concern over recent attacks on innocent people in the area while restating his determination not to condone any breach of peace in the area.

“The importance of peace to societal development cannot be overemphasised.

“Peace is priceless and non-negotiable and it is the necessary requirement for the development of any society.

“The recent attacks on our people on Idadu/Agbashi road is uncalled for and unfortunate.

“It is in view of this that I want to appeal to the state government to provide more police on Idadu/Agbashi road in order to protect lives and property of our people,” he said.

Akoza decried how the activities of men of the underworld were affecting the lives and socio-economic activities of the people of the area negatively.

He commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for his efforts in addressing the security challenges facing the state and called for peace to reign.

The overseer called on the people of the area to report the suspicious movement of any person or groups to the appropriate authorities for necessary actions.

Akoza also called on the people of the area and the state to support Gov. Sule’s administration and other leaders to enable them succeed.