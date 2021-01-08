Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has expressed shock over the death of Stanley Buba, his Senior Special Assistant on Development Control.

Sule in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, on Friday in Lafia described the death as painful, personal loss and a loss to government and people of the state.

The governor described Buba as a committed community and youth leader, grassroots mobiliser, seasoned politician and a fearless lover of the state whose selfless service would be sorely missed.

He expressed his condolence to the immediate family of the deceased, the All Progressives Congress (APC) family and the entire state.

Sule prayed to God to rest the soul of Buba and give all the courage to bear the loss.

The deceased died at the early hours of Friday at his resident at Akwanga Local Government Area (LGA) during a brief illness.