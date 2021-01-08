By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State on Thursday posted 807 new cases of COVID-19, shattering its former record and setting a new one as the virus takes it toll on the state.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, had reported 1,565 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, with Lagos ramping up 807 cases.

The State broke the COVID-19 record in single day infections it set on January 5, 2021, when it reported 712 cases.

Thursday’s cases in Lagos is the highest recorded by any state in a single day since the pandemic broke out in February 2020.

Lagos posted more than half of the entire cases posted on Thursday, with Abuja coming a distance second with 236 cases.

However, Nigeria’s 1,565 new cases of the virus on Thursday represented a little drop from the 1,664 cases it posted on Wednesday, the highest so far by the nation since the onset of the pandemic.

With today’s infections, total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria stand at 95,934 with 77,982 survivors discharged so far.

The nation reported six deaths on Thursday, taking national death toll to 1,330.

Fresh cases were reported in 24 States and the Federal Capital Territory.

See figures below

Lagos-807

FCT-236

Kaduna-79

Oyo-57

Plateau-47

Rivers-37

Katsina-35

Edo-30

Sokoto-30

Delta-26

Kebbi-23

Ondo-20

Enugu-18

Abia-17

Ogun-17

Benue-16

Bayelsa-15

Bauchi-14

Niger-13

Kano-10

Borno-6

Imo-5

Ekiti-4

Osun-2

Jigawa-1