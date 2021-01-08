By Abankula

Lagos has continued to break the grim chart in COVID-19 daily cases as it posted 807, another humongous figure on Thursday.

The state posted 642 cases on Wednesday and 712 on Tuesday, all new records.

This made Governor Sanwo-Olu warn that a new lockdown may become inevitable, if people fail to heed COVID-19 warnings.

The new figure for Thursday jacked the state’s cumulative cases to 34,136, more than one third for the entire country.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, the new confirmed cases for the state, represent 51.5 percent of the national total of 1,565.

Abuja posted 236 cases and Kaduna 79.

Nigeria has now confirmed 95, 934 cases out of 1,004,915 samples tested since February last year.

The NCDC gave the number of the discharged as 77,972, while the death toll also climbed to 1,330.

Six fresh deaths were recorded on Thursday, while 683 people were treated and discharged..

“Our discharges today include 314 community recoveries in Lagos State, 158 in Kaduna State and 84 in Plateau State”, the NCDC stated.

Abuja and Kebbi recorded two new deaths each. Ekiti and Oyo also posted one fatality each.

Active cases are 16,622, increasing from 1,5746 on Wednesday.

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed COVID-19 cases for Thursday

Lagos-807

FCT-236

Kaduna-79

Oyo-57

Plateau-47

Rivers-37

Katsina-35

Edo-30

Sokoto-30

Delta-26

Kebbi-23

Ondo-20

Enugu-18

Abia-17

Ogun-17

Benue-16

Bayelsa-15

Bauchi-14

Niger-13

Kano-10

Borno-6

Imo-5

Ekiti-4

Osun-2

Jigawa-1