The Lagos State Government has announced the closure of Gaskiya level crossing from Saturday to Monday for railway project modernisation.

The road will be closed as from 3:00am, Saturday 9th January to 5:00am, 11th January, 2020.

A statement from the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, issued by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, said this was in line with the Nigerian Railway Modernization Project (Lagos-Ibadan section) with extension to Lagos Port at Apapa.

Oladeinde disclosed that the Construction Company, China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) Nigeria Limited would commence Track laying on the level crossing on the Apapa end of the railway.

“Motorists coming from Gaskiya road to connect Ijora 7up are to navigate their way through Sari-Iganmu road inwards Orile Iganmu to link Iganmu Bridge and continue their journey towards Ijora 7up.

“While Motorists coming Ijora 7up inwards Gaskiya Road are to navigate through Marine Bridge to link Boundary Road inwards Olayinka Street to connect Gaskiya.

“Road users are therefore advised to comply with the Traffic directions provided, the Traffic Management Personnel on ground as well as road signals to minimize inconveniences that may be experienced while the construction lasts.

“The Lagos State Government is hereby appealing to residents of the State, especially motorists that ply these corridors to utilize the provided alternatives with patience, as the project is aimed at achieving a seamless Multi Modal Transport System that will meet the transportation needs of the populace,” he said.