By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

A robbery suspect who allegedly broke into a premises located along Holy Rosary Catholic Church Road, Ugbowo Quarters, in Benin, Edo State, has been beaten to death by angry youths.

The suspect whose identity still remains unknown, met his Waterloo when he ran into a group of youths in the area who went after a four-man robbery gang who have been terrorizing residents of the area.

It was gathered that when the youths chased and apprehended him, they found arms and ammunition with him, and beat him to a pulp.

The local vigilante group, however, intervened, pleaded with the youths who were about to set him ablaze.

Effort to resuscitate the suspect, however, proved abortive, as the suspect reportedly died, following the heavy beating he received from the mob.

The state police spokesman, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, could not be reached on his mobile phone for comment.