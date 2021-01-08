By Taiwo Okanlawon

Multiple award-winning Nigerian artiste David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has revealed that he was with Mo’ Hits record label for a year.

The 28-year-old Davido said this in a tweet while quoting a Twitter influencer who said he doesn’t “when I never blow” stage.

Popular social media influence, Mazi Ibe had said, “Davido doesn’t have “When I never blow” stage. Came in with a hit.”

Davido replied saying, “I did o .. we all did … I was in mohits house for a year.”

Davido is currently promoting his latest album, A Better Time, which was released on 13th November 2020.