Michael Adeshina

Governor Dapo Abiodun described his deputy Noimot Salako-Oyedele as “a worthy partner” partner as she clocks 55 today.

The Ogun governor also prayed that God grant her heart desires.

“Happy Birthday to a worthy partner in positive transformation, Noimot Oyedele, Ogun State Deputy Governor.

As you turn a year older today, may God grant your heart desires added to prosperity and the grace to witness more great years on earth,” Dapo Abiodun stated.

However, in a special birthday post on Facebook, Noimot Oyedele dedicated her new age to God and thanked her family and friends.

She wrote;

It’s my birthday today and I give all the glory to Almighty Allah for preserving my life till today.

As I look back on my 55 years, the good times, the opportunities, the achievements, the disappointments, the bumps in the road; I say Alhamdulillah, Alhamdulillah, Alhamdulillah Rabbil Alamin.

To everyone who has been there for me, my parents, siblings, husband, children, family and friends, I say thank you for your love, support, encouragement, and for having my back. May Almighty Allah continue to strengthen our bonds of kinship and friendship. I pray that He grants us many more years in happiness, good health and prosperity.

“…Anyone who is grateful does so to the profit of his own soul…” (31:12)

“If you are grateful, I would certainly give you more; and if you are ungrateful, My chastisement is truly severe.” (14:7)

“And whatever of blessings and good things you have, it is from Allah…” (16:53)