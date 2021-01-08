Manchester United star, Bruno Fernandes, has urged his teammates to ‘learn’ from their Carabao Cup semi-final’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday night.

The Portugal international pleaded with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side not to make the same mistakes anymore.

Fernandes made the appeal ahead of Man United’s FA Cup third-round clash with Watford on Saturday night.

“I am very sad and disappointed to once again don’t reach a final,” Fernandes posted on Instagram.

“We have a lot to fight yet, but we have to learn and understand that we can’t make the same mistakes anymore.

“We need to make an effort to further improve and be able to fight for trophies!”

The kick-off time for Man United vs Watford match is 9 pm, Nigerian time.