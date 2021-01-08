Michael Owen, a former Premier League star, has predicted some of the FA Cup third round fixtures as Chelsea host Morecambe on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge, while Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur will tackle Marine.

Manchester United will face Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday night, and Arsenal will host Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium.

Providing his predictions, Owen told BetVictor: “Chelsea kick off their FA Cup campaign as one of the favourites for the trophy. It’s fair to say the Blues need a result after a difficult festive period. I would expect Frank Lampard to make a few changes here so he can rest a few of his bigger names.

“For Morecambe, it’s a great chance to go and play at Stamford Bridge. Let’s hope they give their supporters a performance to be proud of. However, at the end of the 90 minutes, I’m confident the Premier League side will go through in comfortable fashion. Chelsea 6, Morecambe 0.”

On the Manchester United vs Watford game, Owen said, “Despite playing well in patches, Manchester United were eliminated from the EFL Cup on Wednesday night against rivals City.

“They are creating plenty of chances, and I can see Edison Cavani playing a big part once he gets back from suspension.

“The striker will miss this one, although I still think United have enough about them to safely go through. Manchester United 3, Watford 1.”

Commenting on the Arsenal vs Newcastle United game, Owen said, “It’s an all Premier League tie as Arsenal welcome Newcastle to the Emirates. The Gunners have certainly turned the corner in recent weeks. They take on a Newcastle side that despite getting a draw against Liverpool, have struggled against the top sides this season.

“I think Mikel Arteta will continue to opt for the youngsters that have been excellent in recent weeks, and if he does, I think Arsenal will go through. Arsenal 2, Newcastle United 1.”

Speaking on the Marine vs Tottenham game, Owen said, “What a match this is for Marine! This is what the FA Cup is all about. Tottenham secured their place in the EFL Cup final on Tuesday night, and although we should see a much changed line up from the visitors, this should be very comfortable. Marine 0, Tottenham 5.”

The kick-off time for Man United vs Watford is 9 pm, Chelsea vs Morecambe is 2:30 pm, while Marine vs Tottenham is 6 pm and Arsenal vs Newcastle is 6:30 pm.