By Taiwo Okanlawon

Osun former lawmaker and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Bayo Salami has died after a brief illness.

The Senator who represented Osun Central in the Senate between 1999 and 2003 died on Thursday in the United States.

The Osogbo-born politician was elected on the platform of the Alliance for Democracy.

Salami had been in the US since March last year, but the cause of his death is still unknown as at the time of filing this report.