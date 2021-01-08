By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has appealed the judgement of a State High Court which nullified the candidacy of his running mate, Audu Ganiyu.

The Court presided over by Justice Hellen Courage-Ogbebor, had on Wednesday declared Ganiyu’s candidacy as invalid for giving false information to the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), in form EC9 affidavit, to enable him contest the governorship election in the state.

The judgement followed a suit filed by Kadiri Oshoakpemhe against the APC deputy governorship candidate and others.

The trial Judge also by extension, declared Ize-Iyamu unfit to contest the said election, having fielded an unfit deputy governorship candidate.

Ize-Iyamu in his appeal, averred that the judgement was in error on the basis that the trial judge erred in law when he held that the suit between Kadiri Oshoakpemhe (first respondent) against Audu Ganiyu (second respondent) and others was not statute-barred by virtue of the provision of the 1999 (as amended) Constitution.

The APC governorship candidate prayed the court to set aside the judgement of the lower court and dismiss the first respondent for failing to prove his claim rooted in allegation of commission of crime beyond reasonable doubt as required by law.