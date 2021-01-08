Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, a popular Nigerian disc jockey known as DJ Cuppy, has opened up on the strained relationship between her and Zlatan Ibile.

The two Nigerian celebrities made a song titled “Gelato” in August 2019. However, Cuppy stated that she was blocked by the rapper on social media without explanation.

“10 months later and I sometimes still wonder why Zlatan Ibile blocked me on WhatsApp and Instagram without ever saying why; we were actually friends and “Gelato” was a hit!,” DJ Cuppy stated on Twitter.

However, Zlatan is yet to respond to the accusation as Nigerians also wondered what could have transpired.

Below are some reactions on Twitter on Friday morning.

Zlatan has been a little quiet on twitter lately. — Peng Man 🔥 (@pengmanmodel) January 8, 2021

Cuppy is surprised that Zlatan blocked her on Instagram and WhatsApp despite the fact that they made a song together. Maybe the song no "Gel At All" https://t.co/XnyuCKRGa4 — PUNoGRAPHIC🌶️ (@Hunclestew) January 8, 2021

Zlatan dey like block people…. Remember the time speed darlington also came to lament the same thing …. I think he just tends to cut people off, it might not really be intentional — 👑 (@4vantika_) January 8, 2021

So Zlatan blocked Dj Cuppy on WhatsApp and Instagram. Omo nobody is above blocking o. Even billionaire pikin😭 pic.twitter.com/p3VS1qZlXY — Jollof Daddy 💸 (@partyjollof_) January 8, 2021