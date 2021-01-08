DJ Cuppy and Zlatan in “Gelato” video.

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, a popular Nigerian disc jockey known as DJ Cuppy, has opened up on the strained relationship between her and Zlatan Ibile.

The two Nigerian celebrities made a song titled “Gelato” in August 2019. However, Cuppy stated that she was blocked by the rapper on social media without explanation.

“10 months later and I sometimes still wonder why Zlatan Ibile blocked me on WhatsApp and Instagram without ever saying why; we were actually friends and “Gelato” was a hit!,” DJ Cuppy stated on Twitter.

However, Zlatan is yet to respond to the accusation as Nigerians also wondered what could have transpired.

READ ALSO  DJ Cuppy set to make Africa great again

Below are some reactions on Twitter on Friday morning.