The Lagos State Government has intensified its public advocacy and sensitisation on the emergence of a second wave of COVID-19, through interaction between staff of the Ministry of Information and Strategy and members of the public.

At one of such interactions today, the sensitisation team engaged members of the public at markets, motor mechanic workshops, garages and parks at Agege, Ojota, Ikeja, Ogba, Alausa Secretariat and environs, addressing the people and obtaining feedback, just as essential Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials such as flyers and posters were distributed.

The team, led by the Director of Public Enlightenment, Mr. Toyin Adeni-Awosika, emphasised the need for adherence to guidelines stipulated by the government to curtail the spread of the deadly virus, pointing out that the State Government is dismayed at the flagrant disregard for COVID-19 protocols by members of the public.

“People mingle without adherence to physical distancing, face masks are not worn in public places, while hand sanitisers are absent in most public and private institutions. Such practices expose individuals to COVID-19. Everyone must take responsibility to stop the spread of this deadly virus by obeying all guidelines. COVID is real,” he said.

Adeni-Awosika also advised transport operators to take the temperature of commuters, warning them to desist from flouting physical distancing protocols relating to the number of passengers allowed in their commercial vehicles.

During the sensitisation programme, fliers were distributed to pedestrians and motorists at the various locations, while traditional, religious and opinion leaders in communities, Community Development Committees (CDCs) and Community Development Associations (CDAs) were enjoined to influence their subjects and followers to abide by government directives in order to end the COVID-19 pandemic as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has continued its advocacy campaign, through radio jingles about the COVID-19 pandemic, on public and private media in various languages, while its social media handles have also continued to reel out messages to influence an attitudinal change.