By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The Edo state government has urged representatives of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), leaders of traders’ unions and other relevant stakeholders in the healthcare sector to complement the government’s efforts in sensitizing members of the public to adhere to precautionary protocols to check the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Executive Secretary of the State Primary Healthcare Agency, Dr. Julie Erhabor, stated this on Friday in Benin, while addressing participants of a sensitization workshop on the spread of Coronavirus.

She said the meeting will serve to assist the government in developing an effective strategy in checking the spread of the second wave of Covid-19 and reduce the rate of transmission.

She said the engagement with stakeholders is to get their buy-in, noting that more meetings will be held with religious and community leaders to conscientize them to abide by guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.

“I want to urge you all to take this second wave seriously because it is more deadly. Community engagement is key in fighting COVID-19 in the state. Traders are important in this fight. That is why you are part of the stakeholders invited here today.

“We urge you to join hands with the Edo State Government to bring the disease to an end in the state,” she noted

The representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Edo State, Mrs. Aijbojie Winifred, commended the strategy put in place by the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki in fighting the disease, adding that the measures have helped in slowing down the spread and negative impact of the disease in the state.

“Obaseki did well since the disease entered the state, as the seriousness in fighting the disease shows his love for Edo people. This second wave is more deadly and easily transmissible as such all precautionary measures must be embraced and followed strictly,” she added.

In his speech, the Chairman, Coalition of Traders and Artisans, Edo State, Mr. Collins Ohizu, expressed appreciation to the state government and other partners for the sensitization meeting which he said was timely.

He assured that the association will do its best to complement the role of government to check the spread of the disease in the state, adding, “As I get back today, I will call for a meeting of executives of the association and pass on the message to them who will, in turn, pass it to all other members.

“We will attach seriousness to this meeting to ensure our people don’t die from COVID-19 disease,” he said.

Also speaking, the Secretary of Edo State Market Women, Oredo Chapter, Mrs. Maureen Okojie, urged everyone, including market women, to join hands with the government to check the spread of Covid-19.

According to her, “It is important to let our people, especially market women know that Covid-19 is still here in the state and all hands must be on deck to check its spread.

“We would do our best to ensure we enlighten our people on the danger of this second wave. We will create awareness amongst our members because it is more deadly and easy to spread in the market places. We would do our best to ensure we stop the spread.”